DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man shot and killed his own brother in what he said was self-defense just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were sent to a home on Clover Street near the intersection with Parrot Street in Dayton.

In the 911 call, you can hear the man saying that his brother was drunk and attempted to shoot him. The man then said he “twisted the gun on him” and shot his brother instead.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim dead.

This incident remains under investigation.