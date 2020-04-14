Brookville PD ask for help identifying theft suspect

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Brookville Police Department is investigating a theft from Wednesday, April 8, at the Rite Aid in Brookville.
Officials asked in a release to 2 NEWS for help identifying the female in the picture. The suspect got into a black BMW which was driven by a second person.
Brookville PD ask anyone with information to contact department at 937-833-2001.
