Brookville PD ask for help identifying theft suspect

Crime

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Brookville Police Department is investigating a theft from Wednesday, April 8, at the Rite Aid in Brookville.

Officials asked in a release to 2 NEWS for help identifying the female in the picture. The suspect got into a black BMW which was driven by a second person.

Brookville PD ask anyone with information to contact department at 937-833-2001.

