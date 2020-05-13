BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Bradford man is in custody after a hit-skip crash escalated into short standoff Tuesday evening, says the Piqua Daily Call.
According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office the suspect fled the scene of an accident and went home to the village shortly after 6:30 p.m.
A disturbance involving the suspect ensued and deputies were called. Units from the Covington Police Department and Miami County Park District also responded.
Once law enforcement officers arrived the suspect climb to his roof, prompting deputies to call the Bradford Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
After approximately 30 minutes, the suspect climbed into a window and was taken into custody.
The suspect is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail where, in addition to traffic violations for the hit-skip crash, he is also facing charges of Domestic Violence and Obstructing Official Business.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley AAA offers free roadside assistance to frontline heroes
- Huber Heights offers restaurants permits for outdoor seating
- Bradford man in custody following incident
- Springfield Chamber to hold meeting for local businesses reopening
- Illinois woman mauled to death by her French bulldog