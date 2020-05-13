Bradford man in custody following incident

Law enforcement officials take the suspect into custody following an incident in Bradford | Provided by the Piqua Daily Call

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Bradford man is in custody after a hit-skip crash escalated into short standoff Tuesday evening, says the Piqua Daily Call.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office the suspect fled the scene of an accident and went home to the village shortly after 6:30 p.m.

A disturbance involving the suspect ensued and deputies were called. Units from the Covington Police Department and Miami County Park District also responded.

Once law enforcement officers arrived the suspect climb to his roof, prompting deputies to call the Bradford Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

After approximately 30 minutes, the suspect climbed into a window and was taken into custody.

The suspect is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail where, in addition to traffic violations for the hit-skip crash, he is also facing charges of Domestic Violence and Obstructing Official Business.