DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The bond has been set for a man who allegedly held his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter captive for six days in Union City.

According to the Union City Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street in reference to a domestic violence incident on Nov. 18.

Officers found a woman with multiple injuries after she was reportedly in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Preston Gilbert of Union City. Further investigation showed that she had allegedly been locked inside her house by Gilbert and was unable to leave for six days.

During that time, Gilbert allegedly barricaded the woman inside her residence and assaulted her, said Union City police. He also allegedly cut her with a box cutter.

Union City Police Chief Mark Ater said, “He used drywall screws and screwed all the windows and doors shut.”

Gilbert had previously been arrested by the Union City Police Department on Nov. 12 for a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend’s 14-year-old son that lived at that residence. He was released by the Darke County Municipal Court on his own recognizance, said police.

Just hours after his release, Gilbert then returned to the residence and allegedly held his girlfriend and her daughter captive.

Union City police reported that the Darke County Department of Job and Family Services went to check on the children in the home. When employees knocked on the door and it opened, the woman and her daughter ran out of the house.

“The female victim and her daughter, 10-year-old daughter, came running out of the house, actually into the snow and ice, barefoot and screaming for help,” said Ater.

Ater reported that Gilbert fled, however, he was found the next day, Nov. 19.

Gilbert was extradited from the Randolph County Jail in Indiana and appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Gilbert’s bond was set at $95,000 and is expected to appear in a preliminary hearing on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m.