CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man accused of stabbing and torturing a 60-year-old woman before leaving her on his porch, shoved inside a plastic container, has pleaded not guilty and is now being held on a $750,000 bond.

Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, appeared in court Monday morning after a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted him on felony counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

The charges stem from an alleged attack earlier this month.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in a news release. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

Edmond-Geiger allegedly drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland, according to the release. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands, and tortured her.

Police conducting a welfare check at the man’s residence found the woman inside a small plastic container on the porch, “moaning in pain,” according to the release. She was treated at a hospital.

Edmond-Geiger was carrying an AK-47 rifle, despite having been barred from carrying firearms after his 2013 robbery conviction in Allen County, according to the indictment.

Edmond-Geiger was arrested at the home.