MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The bond has been set for the man accused of killing a woman in Middletown on March 14.

On Tuesday, March 14, Middletown police officers were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway on reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 61-year-old Constance Reddix dead inside the car.

A report from the coroner’s office listed the preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, March 15, Middletown police said 33-year-old Darnell Dollar was arrested in connection to the Reddix’s death.

Dollar’s bond was set at $1 million cash in court on Friday, March 24. He remains in the Middletown City Jail.