CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A judge has set a $400,000 bond for a man charged in a hit and run crash that killed a 3-year-old in Cleveland.

Last Thursday, police say Izzy Hudspath was riding her bike with an adult and a 10-year-old on Track Road near Edgewood Park when all three were hit by a vehicle. Izzy died at the hospital. The other two were also hospitalized.

Court records say 45-year-old Vance Christian hit them, stopped for a moment, got out of his vehicle, then got back in his vehicle and took off.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

According to court records, on Monday Christian entered no plea to the charges. A judge set his bond at $400,000.