YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man accused of kicking a woman in the stomach faces a felony charge of domestic violence.

A judge ordered Pierre Shaw to stay away from the woman.

The victim told police she was pregnant and had to go to the hospital after allegedly being kicked.

Investigators believe Shaw was arguing with the woman at a motel in Beaver Township.

Shaw’s bond was set at $10,000.