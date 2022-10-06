CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man accused of seriously hurting a fan during a Cleveland Browns game last year has pleaded not guilty and a judge has set his bond at $5,000.

William Boukissen II appeared in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday morning.

Boukissen was also ordered to not have contact with the victim.

Boukissen faces a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly threw a beer can and hit Stephanie Allen in the head. The injury sent Allen to the hospital.

The incident took place last December, and for months it looked like no charges would be filed.

“I’m just speechless because I’m so happy that finally something is being done,” Allen told the FOX 8 I-Team when she learned of Boukissen’s charge. “He intentionally threw that can. I mean, anybody that looks at that video can tell he intentionally did it. Now, I can hopefully try to pursue him to try to pay all my medical bills.”

The official charge against Boukissen came just days after a fan threw a bottle of water and hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

That incident sparked national headlines.

Allen said she is now grateful for the chance, at last, to get justice.

“He needs to be able to deal with the consequences of his actions. To be honest with you, I never thought this day was going to come,” she said.

FOX 8 tried reaching Boukissen for one of our previous stories and he did not return a message.