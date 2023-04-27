DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The bond has been set for a Vandalia woman who is facing a homicide charge after a high-speed crash in October 2022.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, 30-year-old Amanda King was allegedly driving at approximately 90 miles an hour when she ran a red light on Peters Pike at the intersection with Little York Road. King then allegedly struck a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Hattie White, which landed on its top, trapping White inside.

White was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

King was indicted on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide on April 25, 2023.

On April 27, King was arraigned and her bond was set at $75,000. She is scheduled to next appear in court on May 11.