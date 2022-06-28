EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The bomb squad was called out to a home in Eaton on Tuesday morning.

According to Eaton Police Chief Steven Hurd, officers were serving a search warrant at 314 North St. around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia and something that appeared to be a pipe bomb.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Around 10 a.m. the Dayton Bomb Squad was called to remove the suspected device.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Preble County Jail, all facing drug possession charges.

