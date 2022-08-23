BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are wanted by local authorities in connection to the death of a missing 30-year-old.

Corey Fleming, 30, was reported missing to the Union City Police Department by his family on Thursday, August 18.

With the help of Greenville Police Department, investigations led authorities to a rural area of Darke County on Saturday, August 20 where they discovered a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Fleming’s body was discovered at the scene.

Greenville residents Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, are wanted in connection to this case.

A warrant has been issued for Baker on charges of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. A warrant has also been issued for Fletcher on charges of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the fourth degree.

Baker and Fletcher are believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities sent out a “be on the look out” to other law enforcement agencies from Ohio down to Florida as the suspects may be out of state.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Baker and Green are asked to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.