DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton where they found a badly decomposed body.

The body was in a storage area in the basement of the apartment building, Dayton Police Major Johns said. Homicide detectives and the coroner were called to investigate the scene.

At this time, Johns said they are unable to determine the person’s identity, or how they may have died. No identifying factors, such as age or gender have been released.

Johns did say the building has been abandoned since 2015, and that it is unknown how long the body has been there. He is asking the community to help identify people who may have gone missing around that area.

“It’s an abandoned, pretty much open building that hadn’t been used for a while, “Johns said. “A lot of times we do have squatters or homeless or people who use drugs inside these things, so right now we just don’t know. So any help from the community would be greatly appreciated – if we know maybe somebody that’s missing who would frequent that North Main Street area, that would be of great help to us. ”

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the body or a disappearance around that area is encouraged to call the DPD homicide unit or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers line at 937-222-7867.