DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the body found Sunday night as the victim of an aggravated robbery earlier that day.

On Sunday, May 14, a woman called 911 saying she had seen a body on the ground on the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 56-year-old man dead on the ground. Investigation showed that the same man had been the victim of a robbery around 11:30 a.m. that day. Police said the suspect in the robbery stole multiple possessions while holding the man at gunpoint.

Police are now investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact a detective at 937-333-1232 or call Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.