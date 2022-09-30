Watch the body camera footage of the incident in the player above.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest.

Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.

Martinez, who was clutching a bag over his shoulder, gave Coffey the name “Hun Corles,” a partial response to his birthdate and said he had no proof of identification. Eason asked Faris for her identification, at which point Martinez placed the keys in the ignition.

Coffey instructed Martinez not to start the car, opened the door and reached for Martinez, who fought to stay in his seat, clutching the steering wheel.

Abel Martinez struggled with Grove City, Ohio, police on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Image courtesy Grove City police)

One of the officers warned Martinez and Faris that they will get pepper-sprayed, but Martinez gained control of the wheel, started the ignition and sped out of the parking spot, briefly dragging Coffey and Eason before they let go.

Coffey drew his gun but did not fire at the car, which sped south down Park Ridge Drive. The struggle lasted about 40 seconds.

Reynoldsburg police caught Martinez and Faris, who fled from the car, and they were transported back to Grove City.

The officers were taken to Mount Carmel Grove City hospital with minor injuries and were released.

Martinez was charged with felonious assault and fleeing and eluding. Faris was charged with complicity to felonious assault.