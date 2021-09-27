Bellbrook Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bellbrook Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect who stole documents from the back of a vehicle early Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras caught the man getting into an unlocked pickup truck, removing documents and leaving.

Police recommend that everyone lock their vehicles and remove valuable items from view. The department reminds everyone that if they seeing something, say something.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jones at 937-310-3228 or Bellbrook Police Dispatch at 937-848-8484.