Bellbrook man found guilty after receiving 447 grams of methamphetamine in the mail

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced the guilty verdict of a Bellbrook man who received 447 grams of methamphetamine in the mail.

Daniel Howard, 30, received the methamphetamine after a postal inspector discovered the package and informed Greene County A.C.E. Drug Task Force. Coordinating with police, the inspector delivered the package, and officers served a search warrant shortly after — seizing the package and arresting Howard.

Police said that in interviews later, Howard admitted to receiving multiple packages and personally delivering them to others in exchange for money and methamphetamine.

The postal inspector intercepted an package destined for Howard’s previous address in October 2020 that contained 22 grams of methamphetamine. This additional delivery was added to evidence for the investigation.

Howard failed to show up for his second day of court and was arrested later that same day. He was found hiding at an unrelated party’s home in Harrison Township.

He is scheduled for sentencing July 1 — the mandatory penalty for these offenses are typically between 11 to 16 years in prison.