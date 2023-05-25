DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek woman has been convicted by a Greene County jury for drunkenly attacking her teenage son.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Kristen Marie Travis was drunk when she repeatedly hit her 18-year-old son. Police arrived and found Travis drinking in the garage. They also found her son bleeding from the face.

Travis had previous domestic violence and assault convictions, according to prosecutors. A jury convicted her this week of third-degree domestic violence, which is a felony.

She is being held ahead of her sentencing on July 13. She faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.