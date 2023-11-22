BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for information into the Beavercreek Walmart shooter.

Benjamin Jones (Courtesy: City of Beavercreek)

On Friday, the FBI and Beavercreek Police Department released the BMV photo of 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones of Dayton. Jones is believed to have fatally shot himself.

The shooter shot and wounded four individuals at the Beavercreek Walmart, located on Pentagon Boulevard.

“The Beavercreek Police Department is actively gathering and analyzing evidence related to the shooting. The department will release more information as it becomes available,” the city of Beavercreek said.

If you know anything about Jones, you are urged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here.