Beavercreek Police: 2 arrested after robbing pharmacy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police were sent to a CVS on North Fairfield Road for a robbery in progress early Tuesday morning.

Officers were told that two men flashing their handguns robbed the pharmacy and took a large amount of prescription medications before fleeing through the drive-thru window.

Though officers were able to find the suspects vehicle, when they attempted to stop it the suspects fled. Dayton Police then briefly chased them before the suspects crashed their vehicle and were arrested.

Beavercreek Police officers responded to the scene of the arrest and took both suspects into custody. One of the suspects was a minor and the other was an adult.

