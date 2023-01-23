BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for assistance in a break-in that happened at an Apple Store on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Beavercreek Police Department, three people broke into the Apple Store at The Greene around 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan — possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.

Officers on-scene instructed the Apple employees to activate the tracking and alert features on all of the stolen devices.

A majority of the items were found to be discarded in Trotwood and were then recovered by the Trotwood Police Department.

If you have any information on the suspects or the vehicle, the Beavercreek Police Department asked that you call 937-426-1225.

(Photo/Beavercreek Police Department)

