BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beavercreek Police Department recovered nearly $10,000 in stolen property after making an arrest on Feb. 10.

According to a Facebook post by the Beavercreek Police Department, an officer drove by the home of a person known to have a criminal history and noticed a trailer behind it.

As the officer was investigating, the suspect, Elijah Peeling, pulled up in a white Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly towing another trailer. Police said Peeling abruptly pulled away after seeing the officer, but he was stopped shortly after.

Beavercreek police said the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was able to help determine that both of the trailers were registered to a church in Wilmington, Ohio and had been stolen.

Investigation further revealed that the license plate on Peeling’s vehicle was stolen off of another vehicle.

Peeling is facing felony charges for possessing stolen property and for the stolen license plate.

The Beavercreek Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.