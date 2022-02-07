XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man is facing over 25 years in prison after being found guilty of selling drugs Monday.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found Robert Nolan, 29, of Beavercreek, guilty of 17 offenses involving trafficking and possession of cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of amphetamine.

According to the release, evidence showed that the Greene County A.C.E. Drug Task Force identified Nolan as a drug trafficker who operated in the Fairborn area. Detectives used a confidential informant to purchase several illegal drugs from Nolan. The office said the informant met with Nolan and two female accomplices to complete the sales six times in April 2021.

Nolan claimed to be selling percocet pills that testing proved to be pressed fentanyl. The prosecutor’s office said Nolan told the informant that “selling percs (Percocet) and Cocaine, that’s my forte.” These drug sales happened in the parking lot of a Fairborn business, inside a Beavercreek apartment and in the parking lot outside the Beavercreek apartment complex. On May 4, police executed a search warrant at the Beavercreek apartment and found approximately 38 grams of cocaine, multiple amphetamine pills, several pills of pressed fentanyl, digital scales, multiple cell phones and nearly $6,000 in cash. Nolan and his two female accomplices were inside the apartment and arrested at that time.

Nolan faces a total prison sentence of 27 and a half years.