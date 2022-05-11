CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A bank robbery suspect is facing charges after leading police on a chase in Clark County Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started at 11:40 a.m. when the office was told of a bank robbery that just happened at Park National Bank on Moorefield Road. The caller said the suspect was fleeing the scene.

Police put out a county-wide alert for the suspect vehicle, a black Pontiac. Deputies later saw the vehicle just outside of Northridge and attempted to pull it over. The suspect fled and a pursuit started. Police said the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Dustin Midkiff, drove into Springfield and arrived on Hillside Avenue in the area of Warder Park Wayne Elementary.

Police said due to erratic driving, the suspect vehicle caught fire from mechanical failure and crashed into a guardrail near the school. The suspect then left the vehicle and was later captured by deputies on foot approximately 40 yards from the crash.

Midkiff was injured and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be treated for not life-threatening injuries.

Police said Midkiff will be placed in the Clark County Jail and is facing charges of robbery, fleeing, eluding and felony obstructing official business. He has an active warrant from Athens, Ohio for felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle and felony domestic violence.