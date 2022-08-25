WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man in Warren reported that he was assaulted at a gas station by another man who wanted a debt repaid.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Sunoco on Market Street where the victim said he was attacked.

The victim said he was in the store when a man he knows as “Chill” showed up and wanted money that he said the victim owed from “back in the day.”

The man slammed the victim up against the coolers and jammed his elbow into his throat and slapped him in the face, knocking his glasses off, according to the police report.

The victim said that as he tried to pay the clerk with a $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes, the man grabbed the money from the clerk’s hand and walked out of the store.

Officers looked at surveillance video that corroborated the victim’s account of the incident.

A report was taken and filed.