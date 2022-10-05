Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August.

On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI. FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted Schiffer’s vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Schiffer refused to pull over. Instead, he lead troopers on a chase, firing shots at the pursuers as he drove.

The chase ended in a standoff on Smith Road, just off State Route 73, officials said. Shots were fired between Schiffer and the officers, and the standoff continued while officers attempted to use non-lethal tactics to bring Schiffer into custody.

Around 3:42 p.m., Shiffer raised his firearm at officers, and officers returned fire. Schiffer died at the scene.

Autopsy results were released in early October, our partners at WLWT report. The report states that Shiffer’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

According to WLWT, Police shot Shiffer five times, hitting him in the head, lower back, chest and thigh. Shiffer had also received several shrapnel injuries as well as blunt force trauma to his head.

The toxicology report says Shiffer was not under the influence of drugs.