** The video above shows prior coverage **

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two persons of interest related to a Harrison Township shooting.

Law enforcement is looking for 29-year-old Tommy Moreland and 32-year-old Denisha Taylor, both of Dayton. The two are reportedly shown on video as being the driver and passenger of a Toyota Rav4.

“A maroon Toyota RAV4 was identified as being at the scene of the homicide and involved

in the incident,” the release says. “The suspected Toyota RAV4 was located and engaged in a high-speed pursuit with investigating Detectives several hours after the homicide and was later found to be abandoned several miles away.”

A release alleges Moreland and Taylor are both considered persons of interest for the following:

Murder

Tampering with evidence

Failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer

The two individuals are being sought after a deadly shooting at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive at Turner Road in Harrison Township on Friday. A juvenile female was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and successful prosecution of the two. By calling 937-222-7867, you can remain anonymous.