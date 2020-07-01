Auglaize County Sheriff needs help identifying truck involved in lawn mower thefts

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help identifying a truck involved in multiple thefts in the Wapakoneta area.

The sheriff’s office believes that this truck is connected to the theft of several zero turn lawn mowers from businesses over the last few months. The vehicle is tan or beige and appears to be a 2002 Chevrolet with aluminum running boards.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the truck are asked to call Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-739-6555.

