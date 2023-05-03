DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an active shooter situation in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, police are asking people to avoid going to downtown Atlanta. An active shooter situation is said to be inside of a building on West Peachtree St., between Twelfth and Thirteenth St. in Ga.

Multiple people are reported to be injured, police say on social media. As of 1:50 p.m., one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital.

An individual posted on social media photos of some of the police presence being seen in the area.

Law enforcement is continuing to search for any more injured individuals and a possible suspect. Additional shots have not been fired since the initial incident, The Atlanta Police Department said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” the department says.

No one is currently in custody at this time.