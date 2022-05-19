KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department announced it has made arrests related to the recent thefts from area post offices.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found that keys had been stolen from a postal worker as she delivered mail. These keys have the ability to open any and all blue post office boxes.

Mailbox thefts have been reported all across the state and in the Miami Valley over the weekend, as thieves hit locations in Kettering and Beavercreek. Police said there have been 26 recent mailbox thefts at the Washington Township post office on Paragon Road alone.

Residents are reporting that their checks have been photoshopped, duplicated or altered, and thousands of dollars are being directed to a different source. Police recommended you avoid using the outside drop boxes, and go inside the post office to send any mail.

Police will update the community on these arrests during a press conference at 3 p.m. at the Kettering Police Department.

The 3 p.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.