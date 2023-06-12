DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Preble County man is facing charges after an investigation into stolen property.

Donald Wilson, 43, of Gratis Township was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on June 3.

Deputies found a stolen riding mower, valued at approximately $9 thousand. The mower was stolen from the Beavercreek area, according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located several firearms at the property. Wilson is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a separate criminal case. Deputies also located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug instruments, the release states.

Wilson has been charged with Having Weapons Under Disability, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Abuse Instrument.

He is being held in the Preble County Jail.