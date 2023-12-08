DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect after a man died in a shooting on Wednesday.

According to Dayton Police, officers served a search warrant on Palisades Drive on Friday, Dec. 8. The suspect from the Brooklyn Avenue homicide was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Brooklyn Ave. on Wednesday evening on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two shooting victims, one male and one female. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. She was last listed in critical condition. Her currently status is unknown.

This shooting remains under investigation by Dayton homicide detectives.