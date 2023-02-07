SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Springfield on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Liberty Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 on reports of a shooting.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds upon arrival, said Springfield police.

A man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries and a woman, 54-year-old Racquel Fowler of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the City of Springfield, 40-year-old William H. Calhoun of Springfield was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 937-324-7680 or 937-324-7716.