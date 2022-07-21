WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest was made in connection to a fatal pedestrian strike that occurred back in May.

According to West Chester Police, 30-year-old Miguel Gomez-Alvarez was arrested on July 29 in connection to a pedestrian strike that happened on May 29.

Police reported that on May 29 46-year-old Sherry Haywood was found dead on Muhlhauser Road, just west of State Route 747. The Butler County Coroner said Haywood died of several traumatic injuries.

A white Ford Edge SUV was seen on camera, according to police. The vehicle showed heavy damage on the front passenger’s side headlight and bumper. The SUV was later found on July 2 in an apartment complex in Springdale.

West Chester Police reported that a Butler County Grand Jury handed down indictments for Gomez-Alvarez on July 20 and he was then taken into custody “without incident.”

Gomez-Alvarez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to stop after a crash.

