BOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that happened in September.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) and the U.S. Marshal’s Office Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Mark Davis, age 33, in relation to an armed robbery in September.

On Sept. 16 around 2:24 a.m., Davis robbed a Circle K located at 500 E. State St., armed with a hatchet. He reportedly entered the store, withdrew the hatchet and demanded the clerk open the cash register.

An unspecified amount of money was taken from the cash drawer before the suspect fled the scene.

The Botkins Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene. U.S. Marshal’s Service task forces and Northwoods PD aided in locating and apprehending Davis.