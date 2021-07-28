Armed robbery suspect at large after brief pursuit through Huber Heights

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect evaded police Tuesday night after a pursuit led officers from Springfield to Huber Heights to Dayton.

Huber Heights police officers were informed of an armed robbery in Springfield around 8:07 p.m. Tuesday night. Springfield Police described the suspect as a Black man in dark clothing who was armed.

Officers found the suspect traveling south on Old Troy Pike from Waynetowne Boulevard in Huber Heights. Huber Heights police officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the suspect fled down Old Troy Pike. The pursuit was terminated due to the suspect driving erratically.

Later, police located the vehicle on Powell Road in Dayton — it had been abandoned by the suspect following a crash. Law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect using a canine unit and a drone.

This incident remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.