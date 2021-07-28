Armed robbery suspect at large after brief pursuit through Huber Heights

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect evaded police Tuesday night after a pursuit led officers from Springfield to Huber Heights to Dayton.

Huber Heights police officers were informed of an armed robbery in Springfield around 8:07 p.m. Tuesday night. Springfield Police described the suspect as a Black man in dark clothing who was armed.

Officers found the suspect traveling south on Old Troy Pike from Waynetowne Boulevard in Huber Heights. Huber Heights police officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the suspect fled down Old Troy Pike. The pursuit was terminated due to the suspect driving erratically.

Later, police located the vehicle on Powell Road in Dayton — it had been abandoned by the suspect following a crash. Law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect using a canine unit and a drone.

This incident remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Tracking the Tropics: What's the difference between hurricanes and typhoons?

‘I am safe, I am loved’: Riverview boy stabbed, set on fire adopted by detective who responded to double murder

"I got so emotional,": Gold Medalist surprise 'welcome home' as she lands at TPA

1 teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie screening at Corona theater: Police

Homicide investigation underway after teen found fatally shot, another injured after movie

COVID-19 cases rising across the country; Florida now has 20% of cases in US

More News