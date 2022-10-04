DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a local gas station.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a suspect dressed in all black walked into the Shell gas station at 1951 Stanley Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The suspect then robbed the store at gunpoint, demanding that employees give them all of the money.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

At this time, it is unknown how much the suspect stole. This incident remains under investigation.