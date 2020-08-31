Armed robber steals prescription drugs from CVS in Harrison Township

Crime

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to an aggravated robbery at the CVS on North Main Street in Harrison Township Monday morning.

Deputies arrived to find a man, approximately six-feet-tall, brandishing a handgun and demanding prescription drugs.

The suspect managed to take the drugs and flee on foot. He has yet to be caught by deputies.

This matter remains under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

