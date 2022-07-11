DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a Family Dollar Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man entered the Family Dollar at 1130 North Main St. in Dayton. The man showed a gun, prompting one of the occupants of the store to set off a silent alarm. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police received the call for the silent alarm at 1 p.m, Dispatch said. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken from the store.

This incident remains under investigation.