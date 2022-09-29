Brandon Spurlock (Tipp City Police Department)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after police investigated a shooting in Tipp City on Wednesday.

According to the Tipp City Police Department, 18-year-old Brandon Spurlock fled the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Bowman Avenue on Wednesday evening. Spurlock was charged with three counts of felonious assault, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Spurlock is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about where Spurlock may be should call 911 or the Tipp City Police Department at (937)667-3112.