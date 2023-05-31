DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A contractor was sentenced to five years in prison for failing to conduct contracted repair work from properties damaged during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and later failing to repay restitution.

Robert Greene, 56, of St. Paris, had been serving community control sanctions for theft related to unfulfilled repair work. As part of that original sentence, he was to make monthly reimbursement payments of $300 to the victims.

In December 2022, Greene failed to make the reimbursement payment, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office filed to revoke the community control sentence and replace it with a prison term.

“This defendant swindled tornado‐ravaged elderly and disabled victims by taking their money and then failed to do the work,” Heck said. “Now he has failed to even make the $300 monthly restitution payments he agreed to as part of the court’s original sentence. This defendant deserves to spend the next five years behind bars.”

Operating under the business name of TK Home Improvement, Greene entered into contracts with at least 10 people to repair their homes after the tornadoes in 2019. He received either full or partial payment, but his customers received only partial work or no work at all.

In 2019 and 2020, Greene was indicted on “multiple counts of theft.” The prosecuting attorney’s office says the people who were victims were mainly individuals that were disabled or elderly.

“The defendant was on the run from authorities for nearly two years before he was arrested at a Huber Heights motel in June 2022,” the release said.

Last year, Greene was convicted on more than 12 counts of theft.