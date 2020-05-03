Ansonia woman shot during dispute, in stable condition

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported gunshot wound Saturday after an altercation led to a woman being shot in the abdomen.
In a press release the Sheriff’s office said that the victim, a 26-year-old female, was shot in the chest after an altercation with the shooter, a 60-year-old female.
The victim was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and is in stable condition. The shooter was booked in the Darke County Jail for felonious assault.
