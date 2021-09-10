Angela Wagner pleads guilty to several charges, but not murder, in Rhoden family killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A second member of the Wagner family pleaded guilty Friday in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family from 2018.

Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to several charges Friday afternoon in Pike County Common Pleas Court, but not to any of the murder charges she was facing. She was one of four family members charged, along with husband George “Billy” Wagner III and sons George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.

In April, on the fifth anniversary of the killings, Jake Wagner changed his plea from not guilty and agreed to testify against his family members. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

The four are charged with killing eight members of the Rhoden family overnight in four separate homes. The victims were: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Gary Rhoden, 38; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to 14 of 22 charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. It did not include eight charges of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors said she could be sent to prison for 30 years and that she will testify against other family members.

Prosecutors believe the plot to kill the Rhoden family stemmed from a failing relationship between Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, who had a child together. Days after the murders, Wagner sought and was granted custody of the child.