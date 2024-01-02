HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A commercial vehicle reported stolen has been recovered by authorities.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an Amazon delivery vehicle was reported as stolen around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Originally, the theft was reported in the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive in Harrison Township.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed to 2 NEWS that the van was discovered about 20 minutes later.

When law enforcement came across the van, there were no packages inside of the vehicle anymore. Police say over 100 packages are believed to have been stolen from inside the vehicle.

This story is developing.