AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the deadly shooting of a suspect by Akron police officers.

Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin says that around 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle at Thayer and East Tallmadge Avenue. The suspect allegedly wouldn’t stop and a pursuit took place, officers say.

At one point in the pursuit, police say the suspect allegedly fired a shot at officers, according to police.

A short time later, around South Main street, the suspect reportedly fled on foot. Police say the suspect was a threat and they fired shots.

Officers say they called EMS and started first aid.

Police confirmed the suspect died at the scene at 1:03 a.m. His identity has not been released, pending autopsy results.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered on the ground just outside of the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center.

Akron police say the officers are okay. They’re on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Wilbeth was closed during the investigation between Dallas and South Main Street.

Police investigation closes Wilbeth between Dallas – S Main St. in Akron. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 27, 2022

The investigation will be handed over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office before being presented to a Summit County Grand Jury.

Stay with FOX 8 as the story develops.