Akron Police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway

Crime

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Police arrested a man following a bizarre incident at a Subway restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the location on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron at about 12:45 p.m. for an intoxicated man.

Employees said the man was visibly drunk and belligerent. He damaged the plexiglass, then walked behind the counter and made his own sandwich, according to police.

When officers searched the man, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his pocket.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, open container and criminal damaging. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

