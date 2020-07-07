AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Police arrested a man following a bizarre incident at a Subway restaurant Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the location on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron at about 12:45 p.m. for an intoxicated man.
Employees said the man was visibly drunk and belligerent. He damaged the plexiglass, then walked behind the counter and made his own sandwich, according to police.
When officers searched the man, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his pocket.
He was charged with disorderly conduct, open container and criminal damaging. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio hospital fires nurse who was caught on camera yelling racial slur
- Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
- Coronavirus has ‘stabilized’ in Florida, governor says
- Akron Police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway
- Miamisburg Police ask for help identifying theft suspect