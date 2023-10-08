KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An aggravated robber at Meijer led to an off-duty officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to the Meijer store in Kettering at 4075 Wilmington Pike regarding an aggravated robbery. Crews eventually made their way to the intersection of Tangent Drive and Hamlet Drive located behind the store.

2 NEWS went to the scene, where units were responding. K-9 units were on scene.

Lieutenant Craig Moore, Commander of Community Relations for Kettering Police, spoke about the incident, explaining that the aggravated robbery led to an officer involved in an off-duty shooting, and that more information would be released soon.

The investigation will be conducted by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.