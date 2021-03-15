AG Yost sues another contractor accused of scamming homeowners after 2019 tornadoes

(DAYTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against another contractor accused of scamming homeowners who suffered damage from the 2019 Dayton tornadoes.

The lawsuit, available here, alleges that Tyler A. Puckett through his business, StormAid Restoration LLC, solicited homeowners after the tornadoes, promising to repair roof damage.

Several homeowners reported that Puckett, 31, of Hamilton County, collected $213,569 from them but failed to deliver or did only minimal roof patching.

“To exploit someone trying to keep a roof over their family’s heads takes an especially cruel con man,” Yost said. “I have a special place for these people – in front of a judge.”

The lawsuit accuses Puckett of violating the Consumer Sales Practice Act by accepting money for goods or services and not delivering them.

Yost filed a similar lawsuit in February against Robert T. Green and his business, TK Home Improvement LLC, for soliciting homeowners, promising to repair their damaged homes and failing to do so. That lawsuit is ongoing.