AG Yost, Sheriff Streck led taskforce that made big heroin bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost along with Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender announced the seizure of 12 pounds of suspected heroin following a long-term drug trafficking investigation.

“While overdose deaths continue in Ohio, Homeland Security Investigations prioritizes investigating international criminal organizations to systematically dismantle the flow of drug into our communities,” said Callender. “It is through HSI’s collaborative effort with the highly skilled investigators of the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force that 12 pounds of heroin will not make it into our local streets and allow this international organization to profit from the most vulnerable.”

Authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force arrested a suspect Thursday, investigators believe he is responsible for transporting and delivering several kilograms of Heroin.