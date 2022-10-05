Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A convicted arsonist is looking at multiple years in prison after he set a house on fire in Glouster.

Raymond Brooks, 42, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson for setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in November 2020. Brooks also pleaded guilty to burglary and vandalism, for which he received concurrent sentences of three years and one year, respectively.

Brooks, who lived in Chauncey, broke into the same house one week prior to the fire and vandalized a truck on the property by slashing its tires and breaking all the windows. Judge Patrick Lange also ordered Brooks to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to social media post by the Athens County Prosecutor.

Brooks will serve a mandatory post-release control of 18 months to three years upon his release. Jarrod Losey Jr. of Mount Vernon, whom Brooks paid to help him, was also sentenced to five years of community control.